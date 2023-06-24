Man ignites car and garage while welding

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - At 5:17 p.m. on June 23, 2023, the Kaukauna Fire Department was dispatched to 119 West 8th Street for a vehicle fire. By the time crews arrived after about 3 minutes, the flames had spread to a nearby garage, according to a written statement released by the department.

The resident of the home said that the fire started as he was welding on a vehicle. The vehicle was parked outside the garage, but only a few feet away from the structure. Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly.

Damages were limited to the vehicle and the exterior garage wall and are estimated at $15,000.

The public is reminded to be careful when using heating equipment and have an extinguisher nearby. Any questions can be directed to Assistant Chief Gerrits at the Kaukauna Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.