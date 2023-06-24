Man ignites car and garage while welding

Fire truck generic
Fire truck generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - At 5:17 p.m. on June 23, 2023, the Kaukauna Fire Department was dispatched to 119 West 8th Street for a vehicle fire. By the time crews arrived after about 3 minutes, the flames had spread to a nearby garage, according to a written statement released by the department.

The resident of the home said that the fire started as he was welding on a vehicle. The vehicle was parked outside the garage, but only a few feet away from the structure. Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly.

Damages were limited to the vehicle and the exterior garage wall and are estimated at $15,000.

The public is reminded to be careful when using heating equipment and have an extinguisher nearby. Any questions can be directed to Assistant Chief Gerrits at the Kaukauna Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wisconsin beers are on display at a local food store Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee....
Wisconsin Assembly passes sweeping bill to overhaul liquor law
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Devon Keller on the run in Door County
FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media
A Shawano school board member who's made headlines before is doing it again this time resigning...
Shawano school board member resigns, walks out of meeting
Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay
Bay Beach Amusement Park waiting on parts to reopen rides

Latest News

Thornberry Creek Gold Course
How to best water plants in drought conditions
Zelenski in court on day of verdict June 23, 2023
Jury returns verdict in murder case related to stolen reptiles
Gavel (FILE)
Fond du Lac County D.A. says Ripon woman convicted of fentanyl overdose homicide, other drug charges
Devon Keller on the run in Door County
Manhunt for fugitive in Door County continues