Man arrested in Fond du Lac County after high-speed car chase

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at approximately 3:43 a.m., a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation on southbound Interstate 41 at County Hwy F in the Byron Township of Fond du Lac County, WI.

The driver had sped up to 100 miles per hour prior to attempts to stop him, according to a written statement by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, the vehicle did not stop. It continued southbound on Interstate 41 at a high rate of speed, straddled the fog line, and veered erratically.

The pursued driver attempted to exit Interstate 41 at State Hwy 49. He ran the stop sign at the top of the ramp and failed to negotiate a turn to go westbound on Hwy 49. He struck the concrete island dividing eastbound and westbound traffic on Hwy 41 at the top of the Hwy 41 ramp. The vehicle continued over the island, across both lanes of traffic, and into the south ditch of Hwy 49. It continued westbound out of the ditch and got back onto Hwy 49 going westbound.

The pursued vehicle sustained damage to its tires and undercarriage when it struck the concrete island. The vehicle’s speed was now reduced, and it turned northbound onto State Hwy 175. It came to a stop a short distance north of Hwy 175. A high-risk traffic stop ensued. The driver was initially uncooperative with the deputy’s commands, and repeatedly leaned to the passenger seat and appeared to be reaching for something with his hands out of sight of the deputy. The driver eventually complied with commands and was taken into custody without further incident.

The pursuit lasted approximately 4.7 miles. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit. The driver was identified as a 47-year-old male from New Berlin, WI. He is currently on probation with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections for Burglary.

The driver was determined to be under the influence of an intoxicant while operating the motor vehicle. K9 Koda conducted a sniff of the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia inside.

No other vehicles were damaged, and no one was injured during this pursuit. The driver was arrested for Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Repeater, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence – 3rd offense. He was also cited for other miscellaneous traffic violations. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the high-risk stop.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.