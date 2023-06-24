Child struck by a car in Fond du Lac hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 6:21 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department along with the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the 500 block of E. Pioneer Road for a report of a child who was struck by a vehicle.

According to a statement released by the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), officers believe that a 7-year-old Fond du Lac child was attempting to cross E. Pioneer Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on E. Pioneer Road. A 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident was operating the vehicle.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital-Milwaukee by Theda Star Medical Helicopter with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle received no injuries from the accident.

The investigation into this incident remains active. No further details or information are being released at this time. As soon as that changes, we will provide updates.

