Appleton structural fire causes close $1 Million in damages

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, June 24, 2023, around 10:33 a.m., The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to a single-family residential structure fire in the 2200 block of East Downs Ridge in the City of Appleton.

The first arriving ladder company found heavy fire in the attic, with smoke at the rear of the home, according to a written statement issued by the Appleton Fire Department.

The fire in the attic was well-advanced. All crews searching for residents were pulled out of the building in anticipation of a roof collapse.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined at the time of this release. Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $900,000. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Keller on the run in Door County
FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media
Some Wisconsin beers are on display at a local food store Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee....
Wisconsin Assembly passes sweeping bill to overhaul liquor law
Zelenski in court on day of verdict June 23, 2023
Jury finds William Zelenski guilty in case of murder over missing reptiles
Fun on the dairy farm in Waupaca
Small Towns: Brooks Farms in Waupaca a family affair
The victim died at the hospital.
Child struck by a car in Fond du Lac hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Violence Intervention Project in Algoma
The progam assists victims of various physical and mental abuse scenarios
Violence Intervention Project in Algoma
Violence intervention fundraiser held in Algoma
KTTC
Man arrested in Fond du Lac County after high-speed car chase
The victim died at the hospital.
Child struck by a car in Fond du Lac hospitalized with life-threatening injuries