Appleton structural fire causes close $1 Million in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, June 24, 2023, around 10:33 a.m., The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to a single-family residential structure fire in the 2200 block of East Downs Ridge in the City of Appleton.

The first arriving ladder company found heavy fire in the attic, with smoke at the rear of the home, according to a written statement issued by the Appleton Fire Department.

The fire in the attic was well-advanced. All crews searching for residents were pulled out of the building in anticipation of a roof collapse.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined at the time of this release. Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $900,000. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.