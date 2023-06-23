Two teens face attempted first degree intentional homicide charges for shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Both 16-year-old Adamite Willey and 19-year-old Lamarion Moore appeared in person in Fond du Lac Court for allegedly shooting at a car at the Pioneer Pit Stop on May 23, 2023. According to court records, the car was hit by bullets at least six times.

Fond du Lac Police Detective Nicholas Hahn testified about what he found, including evidence from surveillance video: “There was shattered glass located by the pumps. You can see what appears to be the front passenger ducking down and you can see what appears to be fragments coming from passenger side door.”

In court, Hahn said the video does not show who fired the shots. However, court records say prosecutors believe Moore pulled the trigger, with Willey acting as his accomplice. Court records also suggest the shooting could have been connected to the shooting at Maplewood Commons Apartments on May 7, 2023. 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech was killed and three others were injured in that incident.

Court records in that case show the two suspects - Antonio Johnston and Parise Larry Junior - are members of a gang and one of the alleged victims was a member of another gang.

Detectives believe the white car shot up on May 23, 2023, at the Pioneer Pit Stop may have been the getaway car for Larry and Johnston.

In court, Hahn also discussed conversations he had with Moore about the white cars connection to local gangs.

“I went back to talk to Lamarion - asked about the occupants and during the conversation he said they (expletive) drove that car. I interpreted that to mean that the members of the gang routinely drive that vehicle.”

As for the shooting at the Pioneer Pit Stop - no one was hurt.

Willey does not have an attorney, he is expected to be back in court on July 12, 2023. Moore’s case is bound over for trial.

Both face significant time behind bars if convicted. Moore has a long list of previous run-ins with law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.