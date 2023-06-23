SMOKY SUNSHINE, FOLLOWED BY STORMS ON SUNDAY

The Wisconsin DNR continues an Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin through this evening. Our air quality is unhealthy for everyone due to a mix of Canadian wildfire smoke and ozone near the ground. We encourage people to limit their time outside, especially if they have a heart or lung disease. For folks who are sensitive to the air pollution who are staying inside, it’s best to keep your windows closed and keep either your air conditioning or fans running.

You’ll need to find a way to keep cool today... It’s going to be another very warm day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The lakeshore will be cooler with highs closer to 80 degrees. Other than the haze, skies will be mostly sunny again. However, folks in the Northwoods will have a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is NOT expected and these storms will fizzle out this evening.

With drought conditions continuing across the area, we really need widespread rain... We continue to track our next weathermaker, which will bring us numerous showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Into early next week, rainfall will NOT be uniform across the area. The heavier thunderstorms may bring some areas an inch or two of rain. However, not everyone will be that lucky, so keep you’re fingers crossed that your hometown hits the jackpot.

Otherwise, cooler highs in the 70s return on Sunday. This more seasonable air will stick around for most of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

SATURDAY: S/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Very warm. Spotty afternoon storms NORTH. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: A hazy sky. Mild and calm. Thunder ends NORTH. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and hazy. Thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, humid. Breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. More showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Turning sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. Less wind. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77

