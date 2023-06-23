Safety warnings for ATV, UTV riders amid dangerous year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Unfortunately, 2023 is shaping up to be a dangerous year for off-highway vehicle riders in the Badger State.

According to the DNR there have been 13 deadly crashes involving ATVs or UTVs so far this year. That puts Wisconsin on track to surpass last year’s total of 21 fatalities.

In the video above, we are joined by Marcus Medina the DNR Recreation Warden for Northeast Wisconsin to talk more about ATV safety.

