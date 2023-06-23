Safety warnings for ATV, UTV riders amid dangerous year

Unfortunately, 2023 is shaping up to be a dangerous year for off-highway vehicle riders in the badger state.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Unfortunately, 2023 is shaping up to be a dangerous year for off-highway vehicle riders in the Badger State.

According to the DNR there have been 13 deadly crashes involving ATVs or UTVs so far this year. That puts Wisconsin on track to surpass last year’s total of 21 fatalities.

In the video above, we are joined by Marcus Medina the DNR Recreation Warden for Northeast Wisconsin to talk more about ATV safety.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wisconsin beers are on display at a local food store Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee....
Wisconsin Assembly passes sweeping bill to overhaul liquor law
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Devon Keller on the run in Door County
FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media
A Shawano school board member who's made headlines before is doing it again this time resigning...
Shawano school board member resigns, walks out of meeting
Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay
Bay Beach Amusement Park waiting on parts to reopen rides

Latest News

Thornberry Creek Gold Course
How to best water plants in drought conditions
Zelenski in court on day of verdict June 23, 2023
Jury returns verdict in murder case related to stolen reptiles
Gavel (FILE)
Fond du Lac County D.A. says Ripon woman convicted of fentanyl overdose homicide, other drug charges
Devon Keller on the run in Door County
Manhunt for fugitive in Door County continues