Quality sunscreen, limiting UV exposure key to safe time in the sun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With summer underway health officials emphasize the need for sun safety to reduce the risk of skin cancer and sunburns.

UW Health says wearing sunscreen and taking other precautions against excessive exposure to UV rays are the best way to prevent skin cancer. Which one in five Americans will develop in some form by age seventy. Use a mineral-based broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or iron oxide.

“In order to adequately cover yourself and protect yourself from UV exposure, a palmful should cover the body in a bathing suit. And that’s not just a smear on the palm, that’s a palmful. So that’s about an ounce for an adult. Kids, they obviously have smaller palms, they have smaller bodies, too. That’s a really good rule of thumb,” Dr. Apple Bodemer, Integrative Dermatologist at UW Health

Experts say avoid being outdoors during the strongest sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wear protective clothing, hats with rims, and sunglasses for added protection. When using spray-on sunscreen, you should spray it into you hand and rub it onto the skin to ensure even coverage.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.