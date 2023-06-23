Mercury Marine’s parent company announces it’s back up after IT incident

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Mercury Marine’s parent company Brunswick released a statement announcing that all primary manufacturing and most distribution facilities are now operational.

Last week, Brunswick reported an IT security incident that impacted some of its systems and global facilities. This paused operation is some locations, including Mercury Marine in Fond Du Lac.

Employees of Mercury Marine were told last week to go home without much information on why they were not able to work. The company said they would be paid for the time they were forced to take off due to the incident.

Brunswick says they are now working to ramp up production and fulfill backorders.

