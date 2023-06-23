Jury finds William Zelenski guilty in case of murder over missing reptiles

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors have decided the fate of a Waupaca County man accused of killing an 18-year-old over missing reptiles.

William Zelenski has been found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Ryelee Manente in 2020. Zelenski accused the 18-year-old of stealing $17,000 worth of exotic reptiles, alcohol, and weapons.

Jurors began deliberations just before noon Friday after hearing closing arguments from both sides. During those closing statements, prosecutors tried to establish “intent to kill,” presenting evidence they say shows Zelenski intended to kill Manente when he loaded the gun.

Prosecutors also pointed to the video showing the 18-year-old running from Zelenski. The defense countered by saying Zelenski was simply out to find his animals and bring them home safely, and that he never says he wanted to kill anyone.

“As the judge instructed you, that intent to kill can be formed in an instant, and I submit to you when you pull the trigger of a double barrel 12-gauge shotgun, which you already pulled back to hammers, that is intent to kill,” said Waupaca County Assistant District Attorney Veronica Isherwood.

“If Bill intended to kill Ryelee, why was the gunshot in his right arm pit, if Ryelee was on his knees when he shot him, why would he have shot gun in right arm pit and shoot him,” said Tim Hogan, Defense Attorney.

This comes after a week of emotional testimony. Jurors heard from Zelenski himself and also Taylor Powell, Manente’s mother, who is already serving time in prison in connection to the murder.

