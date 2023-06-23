Green Bay Police enforcing against illegal fireworks starting Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting Friday in the city of Green Bay if you set off illegal fireworks, you could get a visit from police and the fire marshal.

This is a new partnership between the Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. They’ll be dispatched into neighborhoods where those complaint calls are coming from. Typically, the police department gets so many calls that they just can’t keep up, so this will help in the response to those calls.

Police want people to enjoy the holiday but also realize that their celebrations have an impact on more than just their neighbors’ explosive fireworks like mortars can be heard for blocks.

Fireworks that are legal include smoke bombs, stationary fountains, and sparklers not longer than 36 inches.

Police are using this as an opportunity for education and awareness too; they want to let people know what is illegal and legal.

“People don’t understand what a legal and illegal firework is. The basic rule of thumb if it leaves the ground or goes boom, it’s going to be illegal,” said Green Bay Police Captain Clint Beguhn. “The legal fireworks you can use, those would be your snakes, your fountains, your sparklers. Those kinds of things are fine. Once we start to talk about roman candles, mortars which are the worst and loudest of all of them, bottle rockets, those are not only dangerous, but this year are probably going to pose a fire hazard.”

You must apply for that permit through the city and do it 15 days in advance of when you want to light them off. So, the window to do that on the 4th of July has now passed.

The bottom line is if you set fireworks off without a permit, an officer and fire marshal may show up at your door and you could potentially get a $391 fine.

