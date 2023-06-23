Fond du Lac County D.A. says Ripon woman convicted of fentanyl overdose homicide, other drug charges

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced Friday that Carla M. Czysz-Endeward was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide as a Party to a Crime, four counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, three counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud.

“These verdicts won’t heal the wounds of those impacted but will help protect our community while bringing a small measure of justice for the friends and family of Scott Endeward,” said District Attorney Toney. “The jury convicted the defendant for assisting in the setting up of drug deals, through phone calls, and allowing others to use drugs and overdose in her residence. We will continue to aggressively prosecute those that pedal poison in our community and those that aid them.”

The district attorney said bond was revoked, a Pre-Sentence Investigation Report was ordered and the sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. The defendant faces over 40 years of imprisonment and is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional.

