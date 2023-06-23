FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement is actively trying to locate and arrest Devon A. Keller, a white male born on April 15, 1992.

Keller was believed to be in the area of Pit Road and Truway Road in the Town of Union when the suspicious video was posted on a social media app, according to a statement issued by the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

The nature or the content of the video were not revealed.

Extensive ground and air searches were conducted in the area, so far to no avail.

Keller has an outstanding warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information of Keller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Door County Communications Center at 920-746-2416.

