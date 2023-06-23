Experts are calling this dry spell “The Flash Drought of 2023″

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - How to keep the grass growing and green at a golf course when there’s little or no rain? That’s a difficult task, as many homeowners know as well - lawns in front and back yards are beginning to develop brown patches, and many blades went from soft to hard and prickly.

One man who knows how to fight the drought and keep plants hydrated is Jim Morrison - he works at the Thornberry Creek Golf Course. There, crews are jumping into action.

“They’re here at 5 in the morning, cutting lawns, putting stuff out, and planting,” Morrison explained.

Those ground crews are diligently tracking humidity and wind levels to keep up with the dry conditions.

Steve Archibald, Golf Course Superintendant at Thornberry Creek, said the water usage has increased by roughly ten to fifteen percent in recent weeks.

“Since May, the whole month of May, we had very little rain. So the whole time, on second jobs we have staff out there with hoses basically hand-watering those hot spots out there,” Archibald noted.

While the so-called “Popcorn Showers” we saw earlier this month may have helped briefly to revive some greenery, this dry stretch has been difficult for many to keep up with.

“It’s something we haven’t seen in agriculture in a while. The last time was 2012 and the time before that was 1988,” said Chris Clark, Regional Crops and Soil Educator, at UW-Extension. He advised the best time to water plants is early morning or later in the evening.

“Your veggie crops are going to need about an inch of water per week. Try to get that out to your gardens, for your lawns. I wouldn’t be too concerned about it, they should come back to life when we get our next rainfall,” hoped Chris Clark.

To monitor drought conditions in our area, please visit: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?WI

UW-Extension experts are calling this current dry spell “the Flash Drought of 2023.”

