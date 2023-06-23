Deliberations in murder trial related to stolen reptiles expected to begin on Friday, June 23

The case involves stolen reptiles
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - As reported, William Zelenski faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge for the death of 16-year-old Ryelee Manente.

Zelenski accused Manente of stealing $17,000 worth of exotic reptiles, alcohol, and weapons.

The judge released the jurors on the afternoon of June 22, 2023, after the defense rested its case and before closing arguments, saying he had legal work to do with the attorneys.

Zelenski returned to the stand on June 22, answering questions from the prosecution about the escalation techniques applied the night of the shooting.

The doorbell video shows Menente and Zelenski shouting at one another moments before the shooting.

He said he tried to stay calm, keep some distance, and show his gun in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. The prosecution asked why the gun was loaded.

Zelenski, reliving the night of the shooting, testified he felt afraid of Menente.

“Ryelee’s running away from you. Is that true? Ryelee ran away from you,” asked Waupaca County Assistant District Attorney Veronica Isherwood.

“Yes”, Zelenski replied.

“What did you do?” Isherwood continued.

“Uh, I went towards my car,” Zelenski responded.

“You chased Ryelee,” Isherwood stated.

“Essentially,” Zelenski admitted.

Jurors will return at 9 a.m. on June 23, 2023. The judge expects deliberations to start before noon.

Both the defense and prosecution finished early Thursday afternoon but the judge delayed the closing arguments, so the jury still does not have the case.

