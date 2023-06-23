Austin Straubel Airport enters phase two of improvement projects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s an update on the construction improvements in and around Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

The airport announced it has entered phase two of its improvement projects, meaning new construction projects will begin in and around the airport.

In phase two, the focus will shift from canopy and terminal construction to projects reconstructing the short and long term parking lots, as well as adding security cameras.

Austin Straubel will also be working with the Wisconsin DOT doing improvement work on Highway 172 between I-43 and the airport’s entrance. Airport Director Marty Piette explains what travelers can expect in this phase:

“I think I would say allow a little extra time, because of the work on 172 and the new configurations here at the airport. Allow an extra 15 or 20 minutes, but we still say get here at least an hour fifteen ahead, maybe make it an hour thirty,” Said Piette.

Phase two is estimated to be completed this fall.

