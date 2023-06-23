Austin Straubel Airport enters phase two of improvement projects

There’s an updated look at construction improvements in and around Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s an update on the construction improvements in and around Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

The airport announced it has entered phase two of its improvement projects, meaning new construction projects will begin in and around the airport.

In phase two, the focus will shift from canopy and terminal construction to projects reconstructing the short and long term parking lots, as well as adding security cameras.

Austin Straubel will also be working with the Wisconsin DOT doing improvement work on Highway 172 between I-43 and the airport’s entrance. Airport Director Marty Piette explains what travelers can expect in this phase:

“I think I would say allow a little extra time, because of the work on 172 and the new configurations here at the airport. Allow an extra 15 or 20 minutes, but we still say get here at least an hour fifteen ahead, maybe make it an hour thirty,” Said Piette.

Phase two is estimated to be completed this fall.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wisconsin beers are on display at a local food store Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee....
Wisconsin Assembly passes sweeping bill to overhaul liquor law
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Devon A.Keller
FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media
A Shawano school board member who's made headlines before is doing it again this time resigning...
Shawano school board member resigns, walks out of meeting
Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay
Bay Beach Amusement Park waiting on parts to reopen rides

Latest News

Zelenski is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the murder of 18-year-old Ryelee...
Jury finds William Zelenski guilty in case of murder over missing reptiles
Rheem HotWave® multipurpose hose sprayer plug-and-play design attaches to a garden hose and...
Experts are calling this dry spell “The Flash Drought of 2023″
UW-extension experts are calling this current dry spell “the Flash Drought of 2023.”
DEBRIEF: Drought Conditions
The airport announced it has entered phase two of its improvement projects, meaning new...
Austin Straubel Airport enters phase two of improvement projects