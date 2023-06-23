AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED, RELIEF FINALLY COMES WITH MULTIPLE CHANCES OF RAIN

Wildfire smoke and ground level ozone will continue to cause air quality to be UNHEALTHY FOR SOME through tonight into Saturday causing the Air Quality Advisory to be extended until Saturday night at 11:00 P.M. Limit your time outside if you have respiratory issues or any other condition that can be affected by unhealthy air. Hazy skies will continue aloft as winds continue to push smoke from the east into our area. Low visibility may also be issue from the smoke early Saturday morning.

Turning gears to the incoming rain, northeast Wisconsin is still expected to see multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms starting Saturday afternoon and continue through early Tuesday morning. The showers will be spotty and isolated Saturday afternoon, but they’ll become more scattered heading into Sunday as the next weathermaker moves in from the Dakotas. It’ll be a well developed system so their will be plenty of opportunities for showers and storms to develop. By Sunday night the system will move over Wisconsin, then showers behind the system will come in from the north on Monday into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could be between 0.25-1″. Once the system passes, highs will be much cooler and back to normal in the mid 70s for most of the upcoming weekend and into next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Smoky haze continues. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny start, afternoon chances of isolated showers. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms, mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 74 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more chances of scattered showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Early isolated showers possible, partly sunny. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, spotty showers possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. More chances of showers. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.