4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.(N/A)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.

Firefighters contacted police after finding the bodies inside the charred remains of the home after the blaze was extinguished earlier Friday, the city’s police department said.

Police did not have ages for the four deceased. The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification and to determine cause of death.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wisconsin beers are on display at a local food store Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee....
Wisconsin Assembly passes sweeping bill to overhaul liquor law
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A Shawano school board member who's made headlines before is doing it again this time resigning...
Shawano school board member resigns, walks out of meeting
Devon A.Keller
FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media
Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay
Bay Beach Amusement Park waiting on parts to reopen rides

Latest News

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
Zelenski is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the murder of 18-year-old Ryelee...
Jury finds William Zelenski guilty in case of murder over missing reptiles
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee...
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned
The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old North Carolina girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for North Carolina teen reportedly taken by masked men