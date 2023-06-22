Seven sentenced for child sex trafficking in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven people face between two to seven years in federal prison for their involvement in the commercial sexual exploitation of a child in Green Lake County.

According to Gregory J. Haanstad, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, all seven pled guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking.

According to court documents, between June and November 2019, one of the defendants, Julio “Cesar” Veleta Veleta, transported the victim, a 16-year-old girl who was in foster care in Madison, between Dane County and Green Lake County for her to perform commercial sex acts for dairy farm workers.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, another defendant, Evis Garcia Rivera, both paid for sex with the victim and promoted her availability for commercial sex within the Guatemalan national farm worker community in Green Lake County.

Eventually, authorities said the victim began living with Garcia Rivera and several of the other defendants, who would “loan” the victim to other groups of farm workers in the area for her sexual services.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office uncovered this conspiracy on Thanksgiving night in 2019, when the victim called 911. Several suspects were arrested that night at the house where the victim had been living, while others were arrested in other locations following further investigation.

Veleta and Rivera were sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Another defendant, Avelino Sarceno Sarceno was sentenced to 30 months; Samuel Martinez Corado received 28 months; Abilio Corado Gonzalez received 27 months; Belter Arana Bautista got 24 months; and Oscar Martinez Corado got 24 months.

In a separate action, authorities said five additional defendants were prosecuted in Wisconsin Circuit Court by Green Lake County District Attorney Gerise LaSpisa. Four of these defendants, Rolando Corado Gonzalez, Edwin Rivera Salguero, Ember Rivera, Esler Rivera, have pled guilty to exposing genitals to a child and have been sentenced to state prison time, including a year and a half of initial confinement, and two years of extended supervision.

