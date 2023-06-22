Person with pick axe accused of threatening to kill someone in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A person is now in jail after walking down a sidewalk with a pick axe, threatening to kill someone, according to Oshkosh Police.

Police said Thursday, officers were notified that there was a person walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Washington Avenue yelling that he wanted to kill someone. Police said he was holding a large pick axe.

When officers arrived, police said the male would not comply with any commands or drop the axe and continued to walk towards people in the area. Officers were able to get in front of him and deployed a “less lethal impact munition,” to subdue him. The person was then taken into custody.

He was then taken to a local hospital where any injuries could be evaluated. A Crisis Worker with the Winnebago County Human Services also evaluated the person. He was then taken to the Winnebago County Jail where he is awaiting several charges.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.

