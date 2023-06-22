New task force in Fox Valley helping newcomers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new task force in the Fox Valley aims to make the lives of newcomers better.

Hope and Help Together was created through a $200,000 gift from Trinity Lutheran Church.

Refugees and relocations have added a diverse population to the area, and helping those newcomers acclimate and thrive will be the mission of this newly created task force.

In the video we are joined by Hilary Haskell, the director of the hope and help together task force.

