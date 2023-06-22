Man sentenced for Appleton church standoff in May 2022

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton man who pled guilty in connection to a standoff at a church roof last year receives a sentence if 15 and a half years in prison.

34-year-old James Cooper pleaded no contest in May to three felonies, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Two misdemeanors were dismissed but read into Cooper’s record. Police responded last May to St. Bernadette’s Parish.

Police say cooper fired a shot into the air from inside the building and again from the roof. Cooper told authorities after his arrest that he was having a mental health crisis due to the anniversary of his mother’s suicide.

