Green Bay Police conduct ‘Operation Frogger’ to teach crosswalk safety

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There have been 464 reported crashes across Wisconsin this year that involved a pedestrian, 29 of them have been fatal. It’s the reason Green Bay Police resumed an annual campaign Thursday all about educating the community about crosswalk laws and safety.

It’s called Operation Frogger. Police are educating drivers and pedestrians about crosswalk ordinance. It happened across Brown County Thursday at different times and locations.

Police are sending officers into crosswalks and checking to see if drivers stop when they are supposed to. If a pedestrian has a foot in the crosswalk, you must yield otherwise you could face a fine The goal is to raise awareness and education beyond just Thursday.

“Overtime I think we’re hoping to see is greater compliance. When we come out to something like this, we’re not looking at it as a money maker and how many tickets we can write. We’re looking to get education and compliance from people,” said Green Bay Police Capt. Clint Beguhn.

The fine for not yielding to a pedestrian is $155.50. There will be several other frogger events this summer.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.