City of Green Bay and state leaders are touting the impact federal funds will have on Green Bay’s climate and sustainability goals.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They say the historic investments will also pave the way for local businesses and residents to receive tax credits and incentives.

Thanks to the bi-partisan Inflation Reduction Act - and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - Green Bay and communities across Wisconsin are about to gain financial incentives to speed the transition to a zero-pollution energy future.

“With these packages, it will directly help Wisconsin communities say goodbye to energy systems that produce carbon dioxide and emissions as well as other greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean energy, reduce the cost of energy, and remedy environmental health disparities,” says Maria Redmond, Director of The Wisconsin Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy.

At a park in Green Bay today, city leaders pledged that they are taking on climate change more seriously than ever, stating that the city is leveraging federal funds for the Inflation Reduction Act to aid in their goal to reach 100 percent clean energy and carbon neutrality by 2050.

“The City of Green Bay is developing a plan that will ensure our community is a place where we can continue to grow and thrive for generations to come in our clean energy plan here,” says Seth Hoffmeister, Chair of Green Bay Sustainability Commission.

The city’s comprehensive clean energy plan will be released in the fall.

But first, a public forum will be held on July 25th and the Green Bay Water Utility from 4-7 p.m. where community survey results of residents and businesses will be shared, and additional input will be sought.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.