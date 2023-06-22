Bay Beach Amusement Park waiting on parts to reopen rides

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Summer has arrived; however, Bay Beach Amusement Park has closed several amusement rides for various reasons and varying lengths of time.

Some rides have been closed since the beginning of the 2023 season, and a few more have been shut down in recent weeks.

For rides like the Bay Beast, the Ferris Wheel, and the Scat, Bay Beach is waiting on parts to be sent into them.

Attractions like the Zippin Pippin and the Sea Dragon are expected to open in the next few days.

Green Bay park leaders say the goal for bay beach is to have every ride open daily to the public as soon as possible.

