AIR QUALITY ADVISORY CONTINUES TODAY

The Wisconsin DNR continues an Air Quality Advisory for most of Wisconsin through tomorrow evening. It’s mainly due to ozone, which can cause breathing issues for some folks. Our stagnant sunny and warm weather, combined with air pollution, causes a chemical reaction that causes the ozone to form near the ground.

We’re also tracking another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke blowing towards eastern Wisconsin this afternoon. While some smoke may be near the ground, most of it will be aloft in the sky. Look for more hazy skies, especially this evening’s sunset, and again for tomorrow morning’s sunrise.

Our temperatures will continue to be very warm. Inland high temperatures are rising into the middle to upper 80s again, with cooler weather closer to the lakeshore. By Saturday, it’s going to heat up to near 90 degrees.

There is cooler and wetter weather in sight... Stubborn high pressure will finally give way to a cold front later this weekend. We’ll have occasional showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday, with highs dropping back into the 70s. Hopefully, drought stricken areas of northeast Wisconsin will get some minor relief from this weathermaker.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: E/N 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Very warm. More wildfire smoke aloft late in the day. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and calm. A little hazy. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine. Very warm. An Isolated storm NORTH? HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Hot and breezy. Mostly sunny. Isolated storms NORTH. HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. Still breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. Less wind. HIGH: 78

