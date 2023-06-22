3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How you phone measures your body temperature
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers from the University of Washington have found a way to have a smartphone calculate the core body temperature of humans.
It’s an app that requires no special hardware and relies solely on the software that’s built into the phone - along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) of course!
We find out exactly how it works and just how accurate it is.
And a quick reminder: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ quarterly magazine’s summer edition is just out and available online - for free!
For those interested in checking it out, here’s the link:
https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/wnrmag/2023/Summer/e-Edition
