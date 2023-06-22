3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How you phone measures your body temperature

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers from the University of Washington have found a way to have a smartphone calculate the core body temperature of humans.

It’s an app that requires no special hardware and relies solely on the software that’s built into the phone - along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) of course!

We find out exactly how it works and just how accurate it is.

And a quick reminder: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ quarterly magazine’s summer edition is just out and available online - for free!

For those interested in checking it out, here’s the link:

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/wnrmag/2023/Summer/e-Edition

