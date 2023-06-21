William Zelenski murder trial: Victim’s mother takes the stand

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The mother of the murder victim in the trial of William Zelenski took the stand Wednesday in Waupaca County, providing details of the moment her son 18-year-old Ryelee Manente was shot and killed.

Zelenski accused Manente of stealing 17,000 dollars’ worth of exotic replies, plus alcohol and weapons. Zelenski faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge.

Manente’s mother, Tiffany Powell, is already serving time in prison for her connection to her son’s murder. She was also dating Zelenski at the time, who is also married. Powell testified the wife knew and approved of their relationship.

On the stand Wednesday, she was asked about her role in the murder and why Zelenski pointed the finger at her son for the theft. She says it started when Manente left his Snapchat logged in on her phone, and she was able to see a video of him showing off a stolen bottle of liquor.

She and Zelenski went to confront Manente, which was recorded by a nearby home surveillance camera. In that video, you can see and hear Zelenski and Manente argue and eventually Zelenski shot Manente, and never tried to render aid afterwards, despite claiming self-defense.

Here’s some testimony from Wednesday:

Attorney: So, Ryelee’s yelling, “Put the gun down and fight like a man.” Did Bill put the gun down?

Powell: No.

Attorney: Did Ryelee hit Bill?

Powell: Not that I know of.

Attorney: You were there, you didn’t see him hit Bill?

Powell: No.

Attorney: Ryelee didn’t have any weapon?

Powell: No.

The prosecution rested its case after Powell testified. Zelenski’s attorney is now calling his witnesses. The trial is expected to last all week.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.