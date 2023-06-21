Shawano school board member resigns, walks out of meeting

A Shawano school board member who's made headlines before is doing it again this time resigning during the middle of this week's meeting.
By Holly Brantley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - This time, resigning during the middle of this week's meeting.

Mart Grams turned over his computer and walked out of Monday’s meeting when discussion about administrative salaries became heated.

This isn’t the first-time Grams has made headlines, first in 2017 for accepting the nickname “doctor” during his tenure without having an actual PhD and then again in 2020 for online comments about George Floyd.

Online video from Monday’s school board meeting shows how he becomes upset about discussion over raises for principals and superintendents.

He asks why more information isn’t made public and says the “tax payer” has a right to know how much they are taking. He says he can’t vote on any of this because he has “no clue” what the numbers are. Then he asks what the board is afraid to tell the public and makes allegations about “taking money from taxpayers.”

Action 2 News reached out to Grams and the school board for comment, but our calls have not been returned. We’ve learned the board approved the raises being discussed after grams left the meeting.

