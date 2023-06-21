People involved in fatal weekend crash identified

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says the Brillion man killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash was Christopher Robley.

He was 37 years old. The 73-year-old Appleton man driving the other vehicle is Louis Maylander. Deputies say he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

His passenger, 73-year-old Kaeleen Maylander, is in fair condition.

Investigators believe Maylander pulled out into the path of Robley’s truck at the intersection of County Highways KK and D in the town of Woodville.

Impaired driving is not considered a factor.

