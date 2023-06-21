People involved in fatal weekend crash identified

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says the Brillion man killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash was Christopher Robley.

He was 37 years old. The 73-year-old Appleton man driving the other vehicle is Louis Maylander. Deputies say he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

His passenger, 73-year-old Kaeleen Maylander, is in fair condition.

Investigators believe Maylander pulled out into the path of Robley’s truck at the intersection of County Highways KK and D in the town of Woodville.

Impaired driving is not considered a factor.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.
OSHA investigation into death of Lambeau Field construction worker could take up to six months
The Appleton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect...
Appleton Police searching for armed robbery suspect
JBS file photo
OSHA says JBS Green Bay plant ignored safety standards, worker lost fingers
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Worker hurt at Lambeau Field died from injuries, construction company says

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
File photo
Legislative proposal limiting tech college funding put on hold
Legislative proposal limiting tech college funding put on hold (revised)
Red White & Boom
Here’s where to watch fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin for 4th of July 2023