Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion

Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said.

Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.
OSHA investigation into death of Lambeau Field construction worker could take up to six months
The Appleton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect...
Appleton Police searching for armed robbery suspect
JBS file photo
OSHA says JBS Green Bay plant ignored safety standards, worker lost fingers
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Worker hurt at Lambeau Field died from injuries, construction company says

Latest News

Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
Disgraced social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are due in a Romanian court.
Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel