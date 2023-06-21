New Woman in Forest Products scholarship program introduced

The meeting is not new, but this is: a new Woman in Forest Products scholarship program.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Paper Council held its annual meeting Tuesday at Lambeau Field. The meeting is not new, but this is: a new Woman in Forest Products scholarship program.

The program was kick started by a $20,000 donation from Ahlstrom, an international company that operates four mills in Wisconsin, including De Pere and Kaukauna.

The scholarship will go to a female graduating senior who is pursuing a career in forestry products or a related field, and develop leaders in the industry.

In the video above, we are joined by Ahlstrom head of marketing, communications and public affairs, Addie Teeters.

