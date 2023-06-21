Man arrested after standoff in Athelstane

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is now in jail after authorities say he engaged in a standoff with local law enforcement.

Just before noon Wednesday, Marinette County deputies were trying to find a person who had warrants for his arrest and some drug information at an address in the Town of Athelstane.

Upon contacting a person, a 53-year-old Athelstane resident, at the location, the sheriff said he took off back into the residence and barricaded and armed himself. A statement from the sheriff said the man fired off a round inside the residence, but nobody was harmed.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the location, and the Marinette County Special Response Team along with the BEARCAT armored vehicle were called in to assist.

After speaking with the man multiple times, he was ultimately taken into custody and charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and drug related charges. He was taken to the Marinette County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

