Increased ozone concentration negatively affects air quality

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An alert about the air quality is now in effect for the next few days no matter where you go in the state.

Warm sunny days may be enjoyable, but unfortunately, they’re a double-edged sword as the temperature is contributing to the creation of surface level ozone right now.

along with pollution from things including the Canadian wildfires, car exhaust and factories. While the increased ozone concentrations might feel like allergies to some people the groups most at risk are people with lung disease such as asthma children and older adults. It’s an issue our WBAY team is committed to alerting you to.

“This is not a good day to go out and start mowing your lawn, working out, you know going out for a big run. It’s probably a bad idea if you have a respiratory illness, if you have a heart disease…what can happen is you can breathe in that Ozone, you can inflame your lungs and it can cause some serious issues,” said WBAY Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

The orange level advisory for ozone concentrations was issued today and is expected to continue through Friday.

