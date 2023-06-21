Increased ozone concentration negatively affects air quality

An alert about the air quality is now in effect for the next few days no matter where you go in the state.
By Lena Blietz
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An alert about the air quality is now in effect for the next few days no matter where you go in the state.

Warm sunny days may be enjoyable, but unfortunately, they’re a double-edged sword as the temperature is contributing to the creation of surface level ozone right now.

along with pollution from things including the Canadian wildfires, car exhaust and factories. While the increased ozone concentrations might feel like allergies to some people the groups most at risk are people with lung disease such as asthma children and older adults. It’s an issue our WBAY team is committed to alerting you to.

“This is not a good day to go out and start mowing your lawn, working out, you know going out for a big run. It’s probably a bad idea if you have a respiratory illness, if you have a heart disease…what can happen is you can breathe in that Ozone, you can inflame your lungs and it can cause some serious issues,” said WBAY Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

The orange level advisory for ozone concentrations was issued today and is expected to continue through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.
OSHA investigation into death of Lambeau Field construction worker could take up to six months
The Appleton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect...
Appleton Police searching for armed robbery suspect
JBS file photo
OSHA says JBS Green Bay plant ignored safety standards, worker lost fingers
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Worker hurt at Lambeau Field died from injuries, construction company says

Latest News

The man accused in the murder of 18-year-old Ryelee Manente took the witness stand Wednesday in...
William Zelenski murder trial: Zelenski, victim’s mother take the stand
William Zelenski murder trial: Zelenski, victim’s mother take the stand
A viewer contacted Action 2 News about black soot on their dog's paws after last week's rain.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Explaining black soot found on pets’ paws
The program was kick started by a $20,000 donation from Ahlstrom, an international company that...
New Woman in Forest Products scholarship program introduced
The program was kick started by a $20,000 donation from Ahlstrom, an international company that...
Ahlstrom new Woman in Forest Products scholarship program