HOT WEATHER AND POOR AIR QUALITY CONTINUE

High pressure continues to hang out across the Great Lakes. It’s leading to a consistent, summer-like weather pattern that remains hot and dry. Temperatures tonight will settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Outside of a little smoky haze aloft, skies will be mainly clear. Thursday will be very similar so you can expect a quick warm-up with a generally sunny sky. Highs will get into the upper half of the 80s again.

Something else this summer time patter in giving us... poor air quality. The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin through Friday evening. The advisory is for ground-level ozone, and on any given day it will be worse during the late afternoon and evening. People with heart and lung diseases, older adults and very young children should limit their time outdoors while the air pollution lingers... likely through Saturday.

We continue to track a front which will bring us some overdue rain on Sunday and Monday... it should bring cleaner air as well. However, the showers and thunderstorms early next week are expected to be somewhat scattered. While most of us will get some rainfall, totals could vary quite a bit across the area. Once that front moves through, we’ll all get cooler highs in the seasonable 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild again. A little hazy. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm again. Poor air quality. HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. Poor air quality continues. HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Hot and slightly humid. Partly cloudy. Maybe a late storm NORTH? HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Warm and turning breezy. Slightly humid. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Still breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.