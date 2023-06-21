Brewers’ top pitching prospect, Misiorowski, shines in home debut with T-Rats

GRANT CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers’ top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski showed off in his home debut with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday night.

Misiorowski pitched 4.2 innings, striking out 5 without allowing a run. He had pitched 7 innings without an earned run against him in his road debut with the team last week.

Enjoy the highlights above as Wisconsin beat Lansing 3-0.

