AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED THROUGH FRIDAY

Summer has officially started... And initially, it looks just like the last few days of spring. It’s another dry, mostly sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. High pressure continues to hang out across the Great Lakes. The wind flow around this stable weathermaker has been mainly a southeast breeze. That subtle change in the wind flow has increased our humidity. Otherwise, we’ll have very warm inland high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Highs will be closer to 80 near the lakeshore.

We’re also watching our air quality today... The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin through Friday evening. While there’s still some Canadian wildfire smoke hovering overhead, ground level ozone is now the primary pollutant. People with heart and lung diseases, older adults and very young children should limit their time outdoors while the air pollution lingers.

We continue to track a front which will bring us some overdue rain on Sunday and Monday. However, the showers and thunderstorms early next week are expected to be SCATTERED, so unfortunately, not everyone will get the beneficial rain. Once that front moves through, we’ll all get cooler highs in the seasonable 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

AFTERNOON: First official day of summer! Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. Some smoke lingers. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild again. A little hazy. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. Thicker wildfire smoke late? HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Hot and slightly humid. Partly cloudy. Maybe a late storm NORTH? HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Warm and breezy. Slightly humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. Still breezy. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.