Testimony continues in William Zelenski murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police body camera footage, DNA evidence, x-rays, and an autopsy report. All part of testimony Tuesday in the murder trial of William Zelenski in Waupaca County. Zelenski is facing a first-degree intentional homicide charge for the death of 18-year-old Ryelee Manente.

According to court documents, Zelenski accused Manente of taking 17,000 dollars’ worth of exotic reptiles he owned and stealing weapons from Zelenski’s car.

On Tuesday, we heard from a forensic medical examiner regarding the angle at which the gun went off and the toxicology report that showed Ryelee had meth and marijuana in his system at the time of his death. We also heard from the first responding officer on scene the night of October 19, 2020.

Waupaca Police officer Paul Przybelski was dispatched to weapons call on Van Street. When he arrived, he wanted to make sure the scene was secure and asked who the shooter was.

Zelenski told officer Przybelski that he shot him in self-defense. The officer then attended to Ryelee who was not responding. Officer Przybelski said neither Zelenski nor his girlfriend Tiffany Powell attempted any kind of life-saving measures on as Ryelee.

Officer Przybelski said this was just his second shift by himself towards the end of his training as he only started with the police department two months prior to the incident.

“Isn’t true that you didn’t secure the scene as you should have but instead you diverted your attention to Ryelee?” asked Ben Szilagyi, Assistant District Attorney. “That’s correct there are things I would have done differently if I had the knowledge that I have now such as detaining Bill right away before administering aid instead of just commanding Bill to the curb,” said Officer Przybelski.

The trial continues Wednesday.

