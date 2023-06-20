Socially inclusive housing project underway in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit offshoot of St. John’s Ministries called The Gateway Collective has begun a socially inclusive housing project called the City Center Lofts.

These are renderings of the project at the Baylake City Center in downtown Green Bay. It will feature 72 rental units, ranging from one to four bedrooms, and retail space for businesses and ministries. The management model prioritizes social inclusion and community building with planned community spaces, an after-school program, and ADA accessibility.

“The work being done by The Gateway Collective is really about bring support cost-burdened individuals, cost-burdened families, those who are working but because of their wages aren’t able to secure affordable housing. And then that’s leading to job retention issues and then that’s leading to childcare issues. So, providing that wraparound support to the family unit to then strengthen our local economy and provide community development,” said Lexie Wood, the Executive Director at The Gateway Collective.

Officials say the work is already underway with the first rentals available early next year.

