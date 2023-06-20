OSHA says JBS Green Bay plant ignored safety standards, worker lost fingers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal investigators found JBS Foods failed to protect a Green Bay plant worker from amputations by ignoring required safety standards, a press release from the Department of Labor said Tuesday.

Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigating a December 2022 injury at JBS Green Bay Inc. found the worker suffered crushing injuries to his right index and middle fingers. OSHA says the worker was removing a shackle from a cow moving down a trolley line.

OSHA said agency officials found that JBS failed to ensure that there was adequate guarding in place on the trolley line to protect workers from pinch points.

“Federal safety inspectors responded to a Wisconsin employer’s report of an amputation found workers at a Green Bay beef processing plant exposed to multiple hazards, including inadequate guards to protect employees from machines in operation,” a statement from the Department of Labor read.

OSHA cited JBS Green Bay Inc. for four repeat, four serious and two other-than-serious violations. Other infractions were related to lockout/tagout, fall and electrical hazards and hazard communication. The agency proposed $227,786 in penalties.

According to the statement, the company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Action 2 News has reached out to JBS for comment.

