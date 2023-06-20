OSHA investigation into death of Lambeau Field construction worker could take up to six months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the deadly incident in the construction zone of Lambeau Field last week. The investigation could take up to six months to complete.

A carpenter died Saturday after he was injured Thursday while working at Lambeau Field, according to the construction company who employed him.

The worker was a second-generation employee and worked alongside his father and brother at Mavid Construction.

Mavid Construction said in a statement Monday that he is an organ donor.

“We would like to thank the emergency rescue team, those who responded from the Green Bay Fire and Police Department, the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and our team members for their care during this difficult time,” the company statement said.

Mavid Construction is a subcontractor of Miron Construction working at Lambeau Field. Miron issued this statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that the individual employed by one of our subcontractors, Mavid Construction, who was involved in a serious incident on Thursday, June 15 on our Lambeau Field project site has succumbed to his injuries. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, team members, and others who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

The Green Bay Packers also issued a statement on the worker’s passing:

“The Green Bay Packers organization extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the Mavid Construction employee who succumbed Saturday to the injuries he suffered on Thursday. Our thoughts are with those impacted during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.