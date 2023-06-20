MORE SMOKY SUN AND WARM WEATHER

There’s not much change with today’s weather... High pressure is parked in the Great Lakes, keeping our skies clear and sunny. The clockwise wind flow around high pressure will give us a northeast breeze. That wind is helping to keep the humidity down. While it’s going to be another warm day with highs in the lower half of the 80s, it’s not going to be all that sticky.

You’ll notice more haze in our skies. That’s due to a mix of Canadian wildfire smoke and some ground level ozone. Our Air Quality Index is MODERATE, but it may climb during the day. It’s possible the Wisconsin DNR issues another Air Quality Advisory later today. Those who have heart and lung diseases may want to limit their time outdoors, or avoid strenuous activities.

Our forecast looks very dry for the rest of the week. We desperately need rain, but we won’t see a drop at least through Friday. There is a SMALL chance of a pop-up thunderstorm in the Northwoods on Saturday, but rain chances for all of northeast Wisconsin will rise to 50-50 on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible early next week. Hopefully, everyone gets at least some overdue rainfall, but we suspect the showers and storms will be “hit and miss”.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

AFTERNOON: Smoky sunshine. Warm again. A bit breezy. HIGH: 83, upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit hazy. Mild again. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still warm. Slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slight humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Hot and breezy. Slightly humid. Partly cloudy. Maybe a late storm NORTH? HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Warm and breezy. Slightly humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Morning showers, then some afternoon sun. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 77

