DRY AND WARM THIS WEEK

Highs for inland areas this week should be in the 80s with cooler 70s near the lake and bay. Overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s are expected. Humidity levels won’t be too bad (dew points in the 50s to low 60s) even with the building heat. Some upper 80s to around 90° temperatures are possible by the end of the week.

Rain chances stay slim to none for the rest of the work week. This pattern will start to break down a bit by the weekend and that will allow for a better chance of rain & storms, especially by Sunday. The risk of wildfires will continue to trend up as the region dries back out, drought conditions are also likely to worsen.

Air quality will remain a concern at times this week. There had been an air quality advisory in effect for ground-level ozone Monday, and another may be issued for Tuesday. Smoke at the surface is not as bad as it was over the weekend, but it will linger and could thicken at times.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: ENE 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: E/NE 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Hazy starlight. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: More smoky sun. Very warm. A little breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and more humid. Stray storm north? HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Chance of rain and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.