Legislative proposal limiting tech college funding put on hold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The State Assembly was scheduled to vote on an amendment Wednesday that could limit the technical college system’s funding, but Tuesday afternoon, that vote was pulled from the calendar, putting it on hold for now.

If approved, the system would lose its ability to raise local taxes to meet operational costs. It would still receive property taxes, but only equal to their prior year’s levy, plus any changes in property value.

The result means technical colleges would become more reliant on state funding to handle increased costs and programming.

In the video above, we are joined by Dr. James Rafn, President Emeritus NWTC and Dr. Chris Matheny, FVTC president.

