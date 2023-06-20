Legislative proposal limiting tech college funding put on hold

The State Assembly was scheduled to vote on an amendment Wednesday that could limit the technical college system's funding.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The State Assembly was scheduled to vote on an amendment Wednesday that could limit the technical college system’s funding, but Tuesday afternoon, that vote was pulled from the calendar, putting it on hold for now.

If approved, the system would lose its ability to raise local taxes to meet operational costs. It would still receive property taxes, but only equal to their prior year’s levy, plus any changes in property value.

The result means technical colleges would become more reliant on state funding to handle increased costs and programming.

In the video above, we are joined by Dr. James Rafn, President Emeritus NWTC and Dr. Chris Matheny, FVTC president.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Worker hurt at Lambeau Field died from injuries, construction company says
Krohn's Lake
Authorities identify man who died at Krohn’s Lake in Pierce
Fire in Kaukauna
Action 2 News employee witnesses house fire in Combined Locks
A fire that injured one person and destroyed several vehicles is under investigation in Howard.
One person hurt, vehicles destroyed at storage building fire in Howard
Police file
Howard woman dies after crashing motorcycle

Latest News

Testimony continues in William Zelenski murder trial
Testimony continues in William Zelenski murder trial
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
In this segment, Brad takes a look at so-called homemade weed killer, made of vinegar, salt and...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Homemade Weed Killer
Gov. Evers signed a bipartisan bill that sends more money to Milwaukee, saving the city from...
Governor Evers signs bipartisan shared revenue legislation