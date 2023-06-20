J.J. Watt selected for UW Athletic Hall of Fame class

Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt (99) is seen before the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt (99) is seen before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2010, in Madison, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Chalk up one more award for J.J. Watt. The future NFL Hall-of-Famer will be headed to the University of Wisconsin’s Hall of Fame this year.

UW made the announcement Monday as part of its roll out of the 13 members of the 2023 class. In its statement, the university described the Pewaukee-native as “one of the most iconic defensive forces in Badger and NFL history.”

When revealing Watt’s coming induction, UW highlighted his final game in Madison, a 70-23 blowout against Northwestern in 2010 that sent the Badgers to the Rose Bowl.

“On a late autumn evening in 2010, J.J. Watt navigated the crowded Camp Randall turf with a rose wedged between his teeth,” the release recounted. “The Badgers had just clinched the Big Ten title, and a trip to Pasadena, with a thorough beatdown of the Northwestern Wildcats.”

Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt bites a rose after an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt bites a rose after an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2010, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-23. Wisconsin (11-1, 7-1 Big Ten) has the inside track on a Rose Bowl berth, which will be determined by the Bowl Championship Series standings.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)

It described Watt’s electric performance, saying he “made one disruptive, game-changing play after another,” and quoted its former star’s recollection of that game thirteen years ago.

“I’ll never forget the last time I played at Camp Randall,” Watt said. “The surreal moment of hearing the stadium chant my name, my family’s name, as I left the field… that was something special.”

Transferring from Central Michigan after his freshman season, Watt only needed two seasons at Camp Randall to prove he was ready to dominate NFL linemen and send shivers down quarterbacks’ spines. Following that 2010 collegiate season, he was drafted in the first-round by the Houston Texans who recently announced their own special tribute to Watt: a spot on its Ring of Honor.

FILE - In this April 28, 2011, file photo, Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt holds up a jersey...
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, file photo, Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt holds up a jersey after he was selected as the 11th overall pick by the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York. He was booed by Texans fans when he was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft. But it didn’t take Watt long to win over the fan base and become the most beloved Texan of all time.(Jason DeCrow | AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

With five names left to unveil, here is a list of the Badger standouts who will join Watt in this year’s class of UW Hall of Famers. He is the second football player after Montee Ball. The next announcement comes on June 21 and can be found here.

Date AnnouncedPlayerSport
June 1Brianna deckerWomen’s Hockey
June 5Montee BallFootball
June 7Malinda JohnsonWomen’s Hockey
June 9Pascal DobertMen’s Cross Country and Track and Field
June 12Jack WaiteMen’s Tennis
June 14LaTonya SimsWomen’s Basketball
June 16Dale RogersMen’s Swimming and Diving
June 19J.J. WattFootball
June 21TBA
June 23TBA
June 26TBA

