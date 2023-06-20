“It was a tragic accident”; trial for Waupaca man involved in reptile theft murder begins

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca County man stood for his first day of trial in Waupaca County Court Monday in regards to a fight over stolen exotic reptiles that turned deadly.

As we first alerted you, William Zelenski is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the October 19, 2020 killing of 18-year-old Ryelee Manente.

According to court documents, Zelenski said he received a tip that Manente and 20-year-old Ashton Tody, 17 at the time of the incident, were said to be responsible for the thefts of his reptiles, some of which were venomous. This included a lizard valued at $17,000 and a crocodile valued at $2,000. Some of these reptiles were known to be poisonous. A boa constrictor and pythons were also missing.

Along with the reptiles, William Zelenski also reported the thefts of guns and alcohol from his home in the town of Dayton.

On October 19, 2020, William Zelenski placed multiple calls to dispatches in Waupaca County regarding a burglary at his home the week prior on October 15, 2020.

On the evening of October 19, 2020, at about 10:25 p.m. officers responded to a fatal shooting in Waupaca. William Zelenski called 911 and told the dispatcher he had confronted the victim. William Zelenski claimed the victim had attacked him and he shot him.

Tiffany Powell, the mother of Manente, told police that Zelenski had received information that her son was involved with stealing William Zelenski’s reptiles. William Zelenski set out to confront the victim. Powell said they spotted her son walking on the sidewalk and stopped to confront him.

Tiffany Powell stated that her son “took off his shirt and said he wanted to fight Zelenski.” That’s when Zelenski grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot him, according to the complaint.

Court documents named the victim’s mother, Powell, as one of the suspects. Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of Manente in February.

April Zelenski, William’s wife, took the stand first. She testified what she remembers the day the shooting happened and the week prior when the burglary took place. She said on October 15, 2020, she noticed some of the reptiles’ cages were missing and/or had been opened. She said she called her husband to see if he had taken them by chance. During cross-examination, April Zelenski was asked if her husband had any thoughts about wanting to hurt or kill Ryelee. She answered no.

Fourteen-year-old Rowan Manente-Meaning, Tiffany Powell’s son and Ryelee Manente’s brother, was called to the witness stand.

“They said that Ryelee was like leaving his house or like by his house and Bill gave April a shotgun and told her that if somebody came to the house to like use it on them and then they went outside and got in the car and I was in the car with them asking if I should go and I decided not to,” Manente-Meaning said.

The prosecutor then asked Manente-Meaning if William Zelenski had any intentions of hurting Ryelee. “He said he was going to tase and handcuff Ryelee,” Manente-Meaning said.

Tody’s mother, Angela Borzick, and his stepmother, Danielle Borszeowski, took the stand. One following the other. Borzick found the stolen reptiles in her basement and called Borszeowski in a panic. Borszeowski then called Powell and the three women had a phone call regarding the reptiles and how to get them back to William Zelenski. Borzick didn’t want the police involved again because they were at her house prior asking about the missing reptiles. She replied she didn’t know anything about them until one of her children told her to go look in the basement.

Borzick said Ashton and Ryelee were the best of friends and inseparable. She spoke about how Ryelee’s death impacted Ashton.

“He dived harder into drugs,” Borzick said. “A big part of him is missed. He had respect for officers beforehand and now he has fear. A big part of my son has been taken.”

Tara Dalrymple and her daughter Daesha Barteo were home the night Ryelee Manente was killed on Van Street in Waupaca in October 2020. They are the grandmother and aunt of Ryelee’s baby boy.

“I called for him,” Dalrymple said. “I asked him if he was ok. I asked him if he could move. I asked if he needed help and at first, I thought he was just faking it so that they leave him alone, I don’t know. I got up as close to him as I could and something happened and I had just seen this white flash and it said don’t go any further, don’t touch him they are going to kill you.”

Both Tara and Daesha testified William Zelenski and Powell did nothing to help Ryelee. Tara described their demeanor as emotionless.

“I thought she was in shock because she wasn’t tending to her son,” Dalrymple said. “She was just standing there texting on her phone.”

Court will reconvene Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Powell is expected to take the stand.

