HEATING UP AS SUMMER BEGINS

The haze in our skies will continue this week. It’s due to a mix of Canadian wildfire smoke and some ground level ozone. Our Air Quality Index has generally been in the MODERATE category, but at times it may get worse. Those who have heart and lung diseases may want to limit their time outdoors, or avoid strenuous activities. We’ll also be warming up as summer officially begins on Wednesday. We’ll start the morning around 60° with highs rising well into the 80s.

Our forecast looks very dry for the rest of the week. We desperately need rain, but we won’t see a drop at least through Friday. There is a SMALL chance of a pop-up thunderstorm in the Northwoods on Saturday, but a more likely chance for rain arrives for the entire area on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Monday. The showers should bring around 0.25″ to 0.5″ for most.

Highs for the remainder of the work week should be in the upper half of the 80s. We may make a run at 90° on Saturday. As our next weathermaker arrives Sunday with that more widespread rain chance, temperatures should begin to cool. Look for highs still in the 80s on Sunday with mid/upper 70s early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: E/NE 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit hazy. Mild again. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still warm. Slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slight humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Hot and breezy. Slightly humid. Partly cloudy. PM storm NORTH? HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Warm and breezy. Slightly humid. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Morning showers, mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Early clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy. HIGH: 76

