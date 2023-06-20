Governor Evers signs bipartisan shared revenue legislation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor was in Wausau Tuesday for a bill signing ceremony.

Gov. Evers signed a bipartisan bill that sends more money to Milwaukee, saving the city from bankruptcy, and gives them the ability to raise the local sales tax.

The bill also modifies Wisconsin’s shared revenue programs, creating a trust fund designated as the local government fund. This will send 36% more money overall to every other local government in Wisconsin.

“I’ve always said, much of the hard work done in our state happens at the local level...and you can see behind me today that we were correct,” Gov. Evers said at the ceremony.

Shared revenue for counties and municipalities was cut in 2004, 2010, and 2012 and has been relatively flat since then before this legislation.

