Appleton Police searching for armed robbery suspect

The Appleton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are trying to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that happened June 12.

The Appleton Police Department has released video footage and images related to the incident that happened on the 2800 block of East Newberry Street. Images show a person with a gun and a lime green hat, wearing sunglasses and face covering.

The Appleton Police Department urges the community to carefully observe the suspect’s clothing items, mannerisms, and walking/running gait depicted in the video, as these details may be crucial in identifying the individual.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or information about the incident is urged to please contact Sgt. Kuether at 920-832-5933.

