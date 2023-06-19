DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of cyclists are circling around downtown De Pere today at the Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland.

Monday is the 5th day of the 11-day race series, race locations change every day, with cyclists of all levels racing around a one mile loop from novices to amateurs to the pros.

Tour of America’s Dairyland brings hundreds of cyclists to De Pere. About 4,500 racers are participating each day with around 1,000 total individual cyclists over the course of the series.

One question Action 2 News’s Lena Blietz had was why the one-mile loop, rather than a long winding route through the scenic Wisconsin farmland.

“Because it’s way more fun for a spectating group to watch the race. If you think about a 60-mile race, they take off and they’re gone for a couple of hours, and they come back. Here, they stay, the community puts on a big party,” said Bill Koch, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland.

The economic impact for all 11 days of the race is estimated to be about 2 million dollars, with cyclists traveling from a dozen countries and 40 states.

