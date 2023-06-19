Tour of America’s Dairyland brings hundreds of cyclists to De Pere

Hundreds of cyclists are circling around downtown De Pere today at the Kwik Trip tour of America’s Dairyland.
By Lena Blietz
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of cyclists are circling around downtown De Pere today at the Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland.

Monday is the 5th day of the 11-day race series, race locations change every day, with cyclists of all levels racing around a one mile loop from novices to amateurs to the pros.

Tour of America’s Dairyland brings hundreds of cyclists to De Pere. About 4,500 racers are participating each day with around 1,000 total individual cyclists over the course of the series.

One question Action 2 News’s Lena Blietz had was why the one-mile loop, rather than a long winding route through the scenic Wisconsin farmland.

“Because it’s way more fun for a spectating group to watch the race. If you think about a 60-mile race, they take off and they’re gone for a couple of hours, and they come back. Here, they stay, the community puts on a big party,” said Bill Koch, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland.

The economic impact for all 11 days of the race is estimated to be about 2 million dollars, with cyclists traveling from a dozen countries and 40 states.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Brillion man dies in two-vehicle crash in Calumet County
Fire in Kaukauna
Action 2 News employee witnesses house fire in Combined Locks
Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
Krohn's Lake
Authorities identify man who died at Krohn’s Lake in Pierce
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Worker injured at Lambeau Field died from injuries, construction company says

Latest News

Scene of the fatal crash in Kimberly
Following tragic child death, calls for safer crossing in Kimberly
DEBRIEF: Parents ask for safer crossing after tragic child death
Hundreds of cyclists are circling around downtown De Pere at the Kwik Trip Tour of America’s...
Tour of America's Dairyland brings hundreds of cyclists to De Pere
Red White & Boom
Here’s where to watch fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin for 4th of July 2023